JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Tops $312.45 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $383.03 million and approximately $312.45 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.31 or 0.06873018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,066.99 or 0.99909224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

