KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00050882 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.