KCCPAD Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,931.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $181,931.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

