KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $865,955.08

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $865,955.08 and $3,107.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

