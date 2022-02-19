keyTango Reaches Market Capitalization of $399,156.94 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $399,156.94 and $13,710.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,201,621 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

