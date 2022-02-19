Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $3.71 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $280.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

