Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $5.33 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $527.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

