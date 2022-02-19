Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,640.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 144,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $264.47 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.11 and its 200-day moving average is $288.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

