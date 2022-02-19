Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Laredo Petroleum worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

