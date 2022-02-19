Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.75. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 377 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

