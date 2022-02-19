LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $125.20 on Friday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

