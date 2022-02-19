Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,878,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

