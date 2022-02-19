Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,829.05

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $81,829.05 and $116.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.73 or 0.99994438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.