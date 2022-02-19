LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 277.57 ($3.76).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.13) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.67), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,466,847.09).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 258 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

