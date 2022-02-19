Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.53. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 52,400 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)
