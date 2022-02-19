Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.96 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

