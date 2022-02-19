Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 180,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,867. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 73,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

