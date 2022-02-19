Marlin Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and $11.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

