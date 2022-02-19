Master Contract Token Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $334,908.29 and approximately $46,237.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.65 or 0.06790422 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

