Mate (MATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,493.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Mate has a market cap of $28,083.37 and approximately $9,493.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars.

