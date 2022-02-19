Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $175,526.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00288428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,860,235 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

