Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

