Meter Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $374,987.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $374,987.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00004555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004663 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

