Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.30

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.30 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 92.90 ($1.26). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 571,885 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTRO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £161.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.46.

About Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

