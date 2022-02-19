Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.30

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.30 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 92.90 ($1.26). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 571,885 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTRO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £161.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.46.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

