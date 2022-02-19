MIB Coin Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $532,074.98 and approximately $38.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00067661 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,641,501 coins and its circulating supply is 169,339,573 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

