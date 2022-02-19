Mint Club (MINT) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $2.02 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

