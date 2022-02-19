Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Cap of $101.32 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $101.32 million and $24.99 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.