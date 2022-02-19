Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Mitek Systems worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.62 million, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

