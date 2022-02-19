Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Moncler stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

