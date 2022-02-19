Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Moncler stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

