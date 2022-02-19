Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $83.64 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $83.64 or 0.00208436 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $265.16 million and $16.26 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,266,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,194 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

