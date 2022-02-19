My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Tops $2.99 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $861,990.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

