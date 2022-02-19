NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $83.01.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

