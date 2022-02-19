National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.52. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $315.87 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

