National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,233 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 41.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.