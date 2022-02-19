National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of National Western Life Group worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $765.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.34. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.