NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,776.31

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,776.31 ($24.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($21.11). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($21.31), with a volume of 56,847 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £736.64 million and a P/E ratio of 143.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,776.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,689.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In related news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($24.60) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($404,683.36).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

