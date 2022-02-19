NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. State Street Corp grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 128.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.08 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.