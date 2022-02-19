Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,247 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Nevro worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Nevro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.