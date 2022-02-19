NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00777405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00218244 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00020314 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.