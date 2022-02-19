North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NOA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

