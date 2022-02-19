Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.71.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
