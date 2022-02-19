Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.