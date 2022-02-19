Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 18.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Oatly Group stock opened at 6.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.89. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 6.11 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
