Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $6.97 million and $465,017.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

