ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $66.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

