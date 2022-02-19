Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $38.31 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00019665 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $38.31 million and $2.02 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.06 or 0.99869870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00346280 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

