OKCash (OK) Price Down 36.2% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $743,872.90 and $2,706.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,028.15 or 0.99882263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,372,106 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

