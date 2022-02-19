One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) versus Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Head-To-Head Survey

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. One Liberty Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.53 $27.41 million $1.69 17.46 Boston Properties $2.89 billion 6.55 $505.20 million $3.17 38.23

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 44.68% 12.07% 4.71% Boston Properties 17.49% 6.26% 2.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $129.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

