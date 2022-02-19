OptionRoom Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,387.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $674,741.64 and $73,387.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.