Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $207.72 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 208,186,367 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

