Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $1.73 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,755,368 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

